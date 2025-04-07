Tirsense vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2025

Tirsense will host Benfica at the Abel Alves de Figueiredo on Wednesday in the first leg of the semifinals of the 2024-25 Taca de Portugal campaign. The home side, who currently ply their trade in the fourth tier of Portuguese football, have enjoyed a historic run in the domestic cup, although they have had a largely comfortable run-in and are set for their toughest test to date.
They picked up a 2-0 win over Elvas CAD in the quarterfinals of the tournament, with Junior Franco heading home the opener late in the first half before former Sporting youngster Daniel Rodrigues doubled their advantage early in the second.
Benfica are in fine form at the moment but will break from their Primeira Liga title charge this week as they make their return to cup action. They were drawn against Sporting Braga in the previous round of the tournament back in February, picking up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 victory featuring a first-half strike from Vangelis Pavlidis.
The visitors faced Sporting at this stage of the Taca de Portugal last season, losing the two-legged tie 4-3 on aggregate and will be looking to go a step further this time around.
Tirsense vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 20 meetings between Tirsense and Benfica. The visitors are undefeated in all 20 of those games, picking up 18 wins and two draws.
- The two teams last locked horns in a Primeira Liga clash back in January 1996 which the Eagles won 2-1 to register a ninth consecutive victory in this fixture.
- Tirsense have managed just one clean sheet in their last five matches.
- Benfica are the record winners of the Taca de Portugal, winning the domestic cup 26 times, with their most recent triumph coming back in the 2016-17 campaign.
Tirsense vs Benfica Prediction
Tirsense's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are, however, badly mismatched ahead of the midweek clash and can only be expected to give a good account of themselves.
The Eagles have won their last four games on the bounce and are undefeated in domestic action since January. They are overwhelming favorites heading into Wednesday's game and could kill off the tie here.
Prediction: Tirsense 1-4 Benfica
Tirsense vs Benfica Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)