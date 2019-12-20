Toby Alderweireld signs contract extension at Tottenham Hotspur

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 Dec 2019, 16:10 IST SHARE

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Toby Alderweireld has penned a contract extension with Tottenham Hotspur that will keep him at the club till 2023.

Jose Mourinho's arrival key to defender signing a new long term contract extension

✍️ We are delighted to announce that @AlderweireldTob has signed a new contract with the Club until 2023.

#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 20, 2019

The Belgian's previous deal was set to expire in the summer of 2020. It was expected that the English side wanted to tie the player down before he could start negotiations with other clubs in January. And after months of speculation, the defender has decided to stay put.

Alderweireld was linked to various clubs in the summer which even saw Manchester United interested. The 30-year-old was available for as cheap as £25 million this summer due to a clause in his contract.

Jose Mourinho's arrival has ended all the links of him leaving the club. The Portuguese was always an admirer of the Belgian and even tried to snap the player during his time at United. Alderweireld has featured in every game since Mourinho has taken charge at Spurs. He has consolidated his place in the starting eleven and is starting to feel valued at the club.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho's appointment signals the start of a new era for Tottenham Hotspur