Togo vs Burkina Faso Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023

Togo host Burkina Faso at the Stade de Kégué in Lome on Tuesday for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, as they aim to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

The Sparrowhawks were beaten 1-0 on Friday by the Stallions as Abdoul Tapsoba's 87th-minute winner condemned them to a second consecutive loss.

Following the latest round of games, Togo are at the bottom of Group B with just one point from three games, while Burkina Faso are sitting in first with nine.

Another victory for them here would all but seal their place in the AFCON finals as the west African side look to build on their fourth-place finish in the Cameroon showpiece last year.

Head coach Hubert Velud may opt to field the same lineup, though Abdoul Tapsoba will be hoping to get rewarded for his late heroics in their last game with a place in the starting XI on Tuesday.

Togo, who last played in the AFCON finals in 2017, could opt to make a few changes, with Ismaïl Ouro-Agoro gunning for a place in the starting XI and Malcolm Barcola taking his place in goal ahead of Wassiou Ouro-Gneni.

Togo vs Burkina Faso Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 19 previous clashes between the sides, and the spoils are closely shared with Burkina Faso winning 17 times over Togo and losing on 16 occasions.

Togo last beat Burkina Faso in May 2005 (1-0 in a friendly).

Burkina Faso have won their last four clashes with Togo, keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three and are unbeaten in their last five encounters.

Togo are unbeaten in their last seven games.

Burkina Faso have won their last six games but kept a clean sheet in just three.

Togo have drawn their last two games on home soil (2-2 vs Eswatini and 1-1 vs Senegal).

Togo vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Togo can be a tough nut to crack on home turf but their current squad lacks experience. Much like their earlier clash, the Sparrowhawks could sit deep and look to frustrate Burkina Faso, but the latter's quality in attack should see them through regardless.

Prediction: Togo 1-2 Burkina Faso

Togo vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burkina Faso

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

