Togo vs Cape Verde Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10th 2023 

Togo will welcome Cape Verde to Stade de Kegue for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

The home side will be looking to build on the 2-0 away win they registered over Eswatini in the qualifiers in June. Ahoueke Denkey and Meme Placca scored in either half to guide the Sparrows to victory.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 home win over Burkina Faso in their last qualifier. Bebe and Joao Paulo scored on either side of Issoufou Dayo's goal to inspire their nation to the win.

The victory took the Blue Sharks joint-top of Group B, having garnered 10 points from five games, and saw them qualify for the Nations Cup. Togo sit in third spot on five points and have been eliminated.

Togo vs Cape Verde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on four occasions in the past. Cape Verde have three wins to their name, while Togo were victorious once.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2022 when Cape Verde claimed a routine 2-0 home win in the reverse qualifier.

Cape Verde are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak, winning four games in this sequence.

Togo's last four games have produced less than three goals.

Cape Verde's last five games have been level at halftime.

Togo vs Cape Verde Prediction

Cape Verde have already secured qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, with a potential top spot in the group being the only goal left for the island nation. The visitors have been on a positive run of form and will be keen to keep their six-game unbeaten run going in preparation for the Nations Cup.

Togo, for their part, have been eliminated but will want to sign out of the qualifiers with a win in front of their fans. The West Africans have won their last two games, having failed to win any of the previous five.

Although one side could snatch a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Togo 1-1 Cape Verde

Togo vs Cape Verde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Togo's last four games have produced less than three goals)

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Tip 5 - First-half result: Draw (Cape Verde's last five games have been level at halftime)