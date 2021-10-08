Togo vs Congo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Togo host Congo at the Stade de Kégué in Lome on Saturday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking for their first point of the campaign.

The Sparrowhawks were beaten in both their games last month and failed to score a single goal.

They're at the bottom of Group H without a point but would like to get something before closing out their campaign.

How Paulo Duarte's side are going to manage it is anyone's guess as the side has been really poor so far.

Congo, meanwhile, sit a point and a place above them, courtesy of a draw against Namibia in their first match.

Senegal, however, resoundingly beat them 3-1 in their next outing.

The Red Devils are looking to make amends for this month's double-header against Togo.

Togo vs Congo Head-To-Head

Togo have won four of their nine clashes with Congo, including each of their last three.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have triumphed only twice in this fixture, both coming in a pair of international friendlies way back in the 1980s.

The sides are set to meet for the first time in exactly 16 years.

Togo Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Congo Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-L

Togo vs Congo Team News

Togo

The Sparrowhawks have called-up a 26-man squad, which includes goalscoring talismen, Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba and Floyd Ayité.

Richard Nane, who's scored four times in nine caps, is also hoping for some gametime.

Lyon custodian Malcolm Barcolais is expected to start in goal on Saturday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Congo

Head coach Paul Put has called up only 24 players for this month's double-header against Togo.

In the absence of top-scorer Thievy Bifouma, either Prestige Mboungou or Kévin Koubemba will have a chance to open their account for Congo.

Left-back Raddy Ovouka misses their clash with an injury.

Injured: Raddy Ovouka

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Thievy Bifouma

Togo vs Congo Predicted XI

Togo (4-1-3-2): Malcolm Barcola; Elom Nya-Vedji, Djené, Klousseh Agbozo, Bilal Moussa; Roger Aholou; Serge Nyuiadzi, Marouf Tchakei, David Henen; Kodjo Fo Doh Laba, Euloge Placca Fessou.

Congo (4-3-3): Christoffer Mafoumbi; Ravy Tsouka, Varel Rozan, Baron Kibamba, Bradley Mazikou; Gaius Makouta, Durel Avounou, Antoine Makoumbou; Prestige Mboungou, Silvere Ganvoula, Merveil Ndockyt.

Togo vs Congo Prediction

Togo have serious concerns about the attack right now, having failed to score in their last three games in all competitions.

Senegal and Namibia both managed to keep the side quiet and Congo will be hopeful of doing the same.

We expect this game to end narrowly in favor of Congo.

Prediction: Togo 0-1 Congo

Edited by Peter P