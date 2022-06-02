Togo vs Eswatini prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification

Togo will play host to Eswatini at Stade de Kegue in Lome in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group D on Friday.

Togo have appeared eight times in the continental showpiece but last participated in 2017 after failing to qualify for the two previous editions. The 2023 AFCON will be held in Cote D’Ivoire, a West African nation like Togo. Just one country, Ghana, separates Cote D’Ivoire and Togo.

Togo has thousands of nationals living in Cote D’Ivoire, who would be potential supporters if they make it to the finals. This provides extra motivation to put their heart and soul into the qualifiers.

Eswatini, currently ranked 143rd by Fifa, are yet to show up at the Africa Cup of Nations. It is one of the team’s biggest dreams, according to the Eswatini Football Association.

Sihlangu Semnikati showed some serious effort as a team during the 2021 COSAFA Cup. They finished in third place after a narrow defeat to Senegal. That particular team is being groomed for the upcoming qualifiers.

On paper, Eswatini are no match for Togo, and worse, they will be playing away from home. In the absence of a shock victory or stalemate, the technical staff of the visitors will be happy with any form of improvement displayed by their charges in Lome.

Togo will set their sights on nothing short of three points ahead of a risky trip to Praia to face a slick and formidable Cape Verde.

Togo Football (FTF) @TogoFtf Après avoir regagné Lomé dans la matinée, les Eperviers du Togo ont effectué une courte séance d’entraînement au stade de Kégué où ils vont disputer le match de la 6e journée QCAN2021 contre le Kenya demain à 16H00. Après avoir regagné Lomé dans la matinée, les Eperviers du Togo ont effectué une courte séance d’entraînement au stade de Kégué où ils vont disputer le match de la 6e journée QCAN2021 contre le Kenya demain à 16H00. https://t.co/asDArzjs3n

Togo vs Eswatini Head-to-Head

There have been no records of their meetings between these opponents in the last five years.

Togo form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Eswatini form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Togo vs Eswatini Team News

Togo

There have been no reports of injuries or suspensions for the Togo national team.

EFA @eswatinifa The TotalEnergies CHAN Qualifiers Algeria 2022 draw has been implemented and Eswatini has been drawn against Botswana for match number 5 and 6 in the Southern Zone (COSAFA Region) to be implemented on dates yet to be announced by CAF. The TotalEnergies CHAN Qualifiers Algeria 2022 draw has been implemented and Eswatini has been drawn against Botswana for match number 5 and 6 in the Southern Zone (COSAFA Region) to be implemented on dates yet to be announced by CAF. https://t.co/KU7omjzALs

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Eswatini

Eswatini will stick with the young group of players that impressed at the COSAFA Cup in an effort to gain experience away against tough opposition.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Togo vs Eswatini Predicted Xls

Togo (4-4-2 ): Malcolm Barcola (GK), Djene Djene, Loic Bessile, Kennedy Boateng, Mawouna Amevor, Alaixys Romao, Samsondin Ouro, Samuel Asamoah, Kodjo Aziangbe, Floyd Ayite, Kevin Denkey

Eswatini (4-5-1 ): Khanyakwezwe Shabalala (GK), Siboniso Mamba, Simphiwe Manana, Mxolisi Simiso Manana, Mlamuli Msibi, Andy Junior Magagula, Mpendulo Dlamini, Kwakhe Thwala, Muzi Tsabedze, Siyabonga Mthokozisi Gwebu, Neliso Senzo Dlamini

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Togo vs Eswatini Prediction

Togo have lost their supremacy in their rivalry with neighboring Benin. The two French-speaking countries, locked between Nigeria and Ghana, have been football rivals for ages. But Togo reigned supreme until recently, when Benin rose to prominence in the game.

The Sparrow Hawks have been trying to rebuild following the appointment of three coaches since 2021. Qualification to the upcoming AFCON is the main objective of the current staff and administration. The Eswatini clash will be the first test of that ambition.

Togo will likely win and pocket all three points but their performance will come under scrutiny more than the scoreline itself.

Prediction: Togo 3-0 Eswatini

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far