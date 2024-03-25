Togo vs Libya Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Togo and Libya lock horns at the Stade Pere Jego in Morocco on Tuesday (March 26) for a friendly as both sides look to wrap up the international break with two wins in two.

On Friday, both sides were in action and came away with wins. Togo overcame Niger 2-1 in Mohammedia, Morocco. Just a few metres to the south in Casablanca, Libya beat Burkina Faso by an identical scoreline. Faisal Al Badri put the Mediterranean Knights 1-0 up after 35 minutes before Ousseni Bouda equalised for the Stallions two minutes later.

Right after the hour mark, though, Omar Al Khouja restored Libya's lead with their second goal. The north African side held Burkina Faso out for the remainder of the game to emerge victorious.

It was their fourth straight victory of 2024 for Libya, who have started the year on a bright note. Having started last year with three consecutive defeats, they have gone their next 11 games without defeat, producing their best form in years.

Togo vs Libya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the two sides, with Libya winning thrice and losing once.

Togo's only win over Libya came in July 2001, a 2-0 victory in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Togo have failed to score in their last two clashes with Libya and in three of their last four.

Libya are on a four-game winning run, their best run of form since five wins between July and October 2004.

Libya are unbeaten in 11 games.

Libya's Al Khouja has scored four goals in their last four games.

Togo are unbeaten in seven games, excluding their unofficial friendly to Algeria in January.

Togo vs Libya Prediction

Both teams are on a good run of form, especially Libya, who are seeing their best winning streak in almost 20 years.

Togo, too, have been solid since last year, so this game is a tough one to call. There could be goalmouth action, with Libya and Togo eventually playing out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Togo 2-2 Libya

Togo vs Libya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes