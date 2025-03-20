Togo vs Mauritania Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd March 2025

Togo and Mauritania lock horns at the Stade de Kégué in Lome on Saturday for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Both sides are currently winless in their respective campaigns after four games.

Ranked 119th in the world, Togo drew their first three qualifier games before going down 1-0 to DR Congo, leaving them with only three points and in fourth position in Group B.

The Sparrowhawks are running out of chances to salvage their campaign and need to start picking up wins to keep their progression hopes alive. In their last official game, they saw off Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Head coach Dare Nibombe will be demanding a similar performance here from his side.

On the other hand, Mauritania are in a worse position than Togo, having accrued just a single point after four games. That came through a 0-0 draw with South Sudan on matchday two. Interestingly, the Lions of Chinguetti haven't scored a single goal in their qualifying campaign thus far, looking absolutely toothless in every game and relying on their defense to get them through.

Togo vs Mauritania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the sides in the past, with Togo winning twice and losing once.

Mauritania's only ever win over Togo came in July 1995, when the Lions of Chinguetti won 2-1 in an AFCON qualifier.

Mauritania have not scored a single goal in the current World Cup qualifiers - the only side with such an unwanted distinction. They've also failed to score in their last two clashes with Togo.

After going seven games without a win, Togo have won twice in their next four matches.

The Sparrowhawks are ranked 119th in the world, 10 places behind their North African rivals, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Togo vs Mauritania Prediction

The Sparrowhawks aren't the most formidable side out there but they have better quality than their rivals in this match, who've failed to bag a single goal in their qualifying campaign thus far.

Togo can expect some resistance going forward though, but should eventually edge out a rudderless Mauritania.

Prediction: Togo 2-0 Mauritania

Togo vs Mauritania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Togo to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

