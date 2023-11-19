Togo vs Senegal Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Togo will welcome Senegal to Stade de Kegue for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The hosts kickstarted their qualification campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Sudan last week. Fist-half goals from Mohamed Eisa and Ahoueke Denkey ensured that the spoils were shared.

Senegal, meanwhile, saw off South Sudan with a 4-0 annihilation on home turf. Pape Matar Sarr's goal in the opening seconds of the game gave an indication of what was to come. Sadio Mane scored a brace, while Lamine Camara also found the back of the net in the rout.

The victory took the Teranga Lions to the summit of Group B on goal difference. Togo sit in third spot on one point.

Togo vs Senegal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 25 occasions in the past. Togo have a slightly better record with nine wins to their name, Senegal were victorious in seven previous games while nine games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021 when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Five of Togo's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Senegal are aiming to qualify for the World Cup for a third consecutive time and the fourth time in their history. Togo have qualified for the World Cup just once (2006).

Togo are ranked 20th in the world according to the latest FIFA World rankings. Togo remained in the 119th spot.

Five of Senegal's last seven games have produced less than three goals.

Senegal have lost just one of their last 12 games across competitions, winning eight games in this run.

Togo vs Senegal Prediction

Togo and Senegal have been drawn in the same World Cup qualification group for the second set of qualifiers running.

Senegal made good of their favorites tag with their comfortable routing of South Sudan. The Teranga Lions will be looking to build on this with a second victory to mark a perfect international window.

Togo have the potential to surprise opponents and a raucous support behind them could give them an edge. However, Senegal have an abundance of proven winners in their ranks, and we expect the visitors to secure a win.

Prediction: Togo 0-2 Senegal

Togo vs Senegal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Senegal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sadio Mane to score or assist at any time