Togo vs Senegal prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Togo and Senegal will battle for three points in a deadrubber 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The visitors have already booked their spot in the playoff stage of the qualifiers owing to their insurmountable eight-point lead at the summit with two matches to play. They have garnered maximum points from four matches while Togo are in second spot on four points.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Congo in a qualifier last month. Meme Placca and Ahoueke Demkey scored in either half to give the Sparrowhawks all three points.

Senegal secured a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Namibia away from home. Alanyaspor forward Famara Diedhiou was the star of the show with a hat-trick.

Togo vs Senegal Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 24 occasions in the past and Togo have a marginally better record than their west African rivals.

The home side have nine wins to their name, while eight matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils. Senegal were victorious on seven occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in September, on matchday one of the qualifiers. Second-half goals from Sadio Mane and Abdou Diallo helped Senegal secure a 2-0 win on home turf.

Togo returned to winning ways last month after a four-game winless run. Senegal have won four matches on the bounce.

Togo form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Senegal form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Togo vs Senegal Team News

Togo

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Senegal

Coach Aliou Cisse has unveiled a star-studded squad that includes several world-beaters including Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Marseille midfielder Pope Gueye has been handed a maiden call-up after switching his allegiance to the Teranga Lions.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Togo vs Senegal Predicted XI

Togo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Malcolm Barcola (GK); Elom Nya-Vedji, Djené, Klousseh Agbozo, Bilal Moussa; Roger Aholou; Serge Nyuiadzi, Marouf Tchakei, David Henen; Kodjo Fo Doh Laba, Euloge Placca Fessou

Senegal Predited XI (4-2-3-1): Edouard Mendy (GK); Saliou Ciss, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Bouna Sarr; Idrissa Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate; Krepin Diatta, Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr; Famara Diedhiou

Togo vs Senegal Prediction

Senegal have vastly superior players to their hosts and, despite having secured qualification to the next round, the visitors will be keen to finish the campaign on a high.

Togo will do all they can to limit the effectiveness of Africa's highest-ranked side but the difference in quality should shine through. We are backing Aliou Cisse's side to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Togo 0-2 Senegal

