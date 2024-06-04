Togo vs South Sudan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Togo welcome South Sudan to Stade de Kegue for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (June 5th). The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Libya in a friendly in March.

Ahmed Ekrawa broke the deadlock for the Libyans in the 37th minute while Marouf Tchakei drew the game level just two minutes later.

South Sudan, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a goalless draw against Sao Tome and Principe in a friendly last time out.

The Bright Stars will turn their attention back to the qualifiers where their last game saw them held to a goalless draw at home by Mautitania. Togo also played out a goalless stalemate at home to Senegal.

The draw left the Sparrowhawks in fourth spot in Group B with two points to show for their efforts in as many games. South Sudan are bottom of the standings on one point.

Togo vs South Sudan Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Togo form guide: D-W-L-D-D

South Sudan form guide: D-D-D-L-W

Togo vs South Sudan Team News

Togo

There are no injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

South Sudan

There are no injury or suspension worries for South Sudan.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Togo vs South Sudan Predicted XI

Togo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steven Mensah (GK); Loic Bessile, Jacques-Alaizys Romao, Roger Aholou, Djene; Karim Dermane, Meme Piacca, Ihlas Bebou; Kodjo Aziangbe, Ahoueke Denkey, Khaled Narey

South Sudan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Majak Mawith (GK); William Gama, Peter Maka, Rashid Toha, Stephen Joseph Dhata; Kenyi Wani, Nevelo Yoseke, Ivan Wani; William Akio, Ajak Riak, Valentino Yuel

Togo vs South Sudan Prediction

Togo have qualified for the FIFA World Cup just once in their history. They have made a relatively positive start to their quest to secure their place at the 2026 Mundial and impressively claimed a point against Senegal last time out.

South Sudan have never appeared at a major tournament as an independent country and currently find themselves three points off the summit in this group. The Bright Stars were not expected to make much of a splash in the group and are yet to score after two games, conceding four.

We are backing Togo to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Togo 1-0 South Sudan