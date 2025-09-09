Togo vs Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9, 2025

Togo will play host to Sudan at Stade de Kégué in the FIFA World Cup qualification on Tuesday.

Ad

Togo, once a rising star and powerhouse in west Africa, are now a shadow of their old selves. Recent efforts meant to revivify the team have proved largely unsuccessful. Togo did not participate in the previous Africa Cup of Nations and have not qualified for the upcoming edition either. They have just been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as well.

Les Éperviers lost to Mauritania 2-0 in an away fixture on September 5. It was their third defeat, alongside four draws, which leaves them in the fifth spot on four points in Group B. Togo could stun Sudan here to appease home supporters and douse the bad reputation currently surrounding the team. Both teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Ad

Trending

Sudan will enter this meeting on the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Senegal. Sudan sit third in Group B on 12 points, trailing second-placed Senegal by three and leaders DR Congo by four. Sudan are hoping to benefit from the top-of-the-table clash between the two teams above them, also set to take place on Tuesday.

Falcons of Jediane are managed by Ghanaian James Kwesi Appiah, who formerly coached the Black Stars and have played uncountable matches against Togo. He claims to have a good knowledge of the Togolese team but we are unsure if that would favour the visitors.

Ad

Togo vs Sudan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Togo and Sudan have met twice, with both matches ending in draws.

Togo have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Togo have scored three goals and conceded seven in their last five matches in all competitions.

Sudan have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Togo have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Sudan have won once, drawn once and lost thrice. Form Guide: Togo – D-D-D-L-L, Sudan – W-D-L-L-L.

Ad

Togo vs Sudan Prediction

Togo are expected to put up a fight but may not take much risk to protect their players from injuries, per reports in the local media.

Sudan will push as hard as possible to claim all three points to brighten their chances in the group.

Sudan come in as the favourites based on form.

Prediction: Togo 1-2 Sudan

Togo vs Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sudan

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sudan to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Togo to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More