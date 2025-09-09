Togo vs Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9, 2025

Togo will play host to Sudan at Stade de Kégué in the FIFA World Cup qualification on Tuesday.
Togo, once a rising star and powerhouse in west Africa, are now a shadow of their old selves. Recent efforts meant to revivify the team have proved largely unsuccessful. Togo did not participate in the previous Africa Cup of Nations and have not qualified for the upcoming edition either. They have just been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as well.
Les Éperviers lost to Mauritania 2-0 in an away fixture on September 5. It was their third defeat, alongside four draws, which leaves them in the fifth spot on four points in Group B. Togo could stun Sudan here to appease home supporters and douse the bad reputation currently surrounding the team. Both teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.
Sudan will enter this meeting on the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Senegal. Sudan sit third in Group B on 12 points, trailing second-placed Senegal by three and leaders DR Congo by four. Sudan are hoping to benefit from the top-of-the-table clash between the two teams above them, also set to take place on Tuesday.
Falcons of Jediane are managed by Ghanaian James Kwesi Appiah, who formerly coached the Black Stars and have played uncountable matches against Togo. He claims to have a good knowledge of the Togolese team but we are unsure if that would favour the visitors.
Togo vs Sudan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Togo and Sudan have met twice, with both matches ending in draws.
- Togo have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.
- Togo have scored three goals and conceded seven in their last five matches in all competitions.
- Sudan have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.
- Togo have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Sudan have won once, drawn once and lost thrice. Form Guide: Togo – D-D-D-L-L, Sudan – W-D-L-L-L.
Togo vs Sudan Prediction
Togo are expected to put up a fight but may not take much risk to protect their players from injuries, per reports in the local media.
Sudan will push as hard as possible to claim all three points to brighten their chances in the group.
Sudan come in as the favourites based on form.
Prediction: Togo 1-2 Sudan
Togo vs Sudan Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Sudan
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Sudan to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Togo to score - Yes