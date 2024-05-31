Tokyo Verdy vs Consadole prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2024

Tokyo Verdy and Consadole Sapporo will battle for three points in a J1 League round 17 fixture on Sunday. The home side will be looking to build on their 1-0 away victory against Vissel Kobe over the weekend.

Hotaru Yamaguchi's 65th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. Verdy followed this up with a 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in a friendly in midweek.

Consadole, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Kashima Antlers. Shintaro Nago scored a brace while Aleksandar Cavric made sure of the result in the 87th minute.

The loss left them in 19th spot in the table, having garnered 11 points from 16 games. Tokyo Verdy are 12th with 21 points to their name.

Tokyo Verdy vs Consadole Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 42 occasions in the past. Tokyo Verdy have 24 wins to their name, Consadole were victorious in 14 previous games while six games ended in draws.

This will be their first meeting since October 2016 when Verdy claimed a 2-1 away victory in the J2 League despite their opponents' promotion.

Tokyo Verdy form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-D

Consadole form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Tokyo Verdy vs Consadole Team News

Tokyo Verdy

Ryosuke Shirai is ruled out with a metatarsal fracture. There are no suspension worries for the hosts.

Injury: Ryosuke Shirai

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Consadole

Kazuki Fukai, Shun Takagi, Yuya Asano and Ryota Aoki are all unavailable due to injuries. There are no suspensions for the visitors.

Injuries: Kazuki Fukai, Shun Takagi, Yuya Asano, Ryota Aoki

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Tokyo Verdy vs Consadole Predicted XI

Tokyo Verdy Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matheus Vidotto (GK); Hijiri Onaga, Kaito Chida, Yuto Yamada, Kazuya Miyahara; Tomoya Miki, Koki Morita, Yuto Tsunashima, Fuki Yamada; Yudai Kimura, Itsuki Someno

Consadole Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Takanori Sugeno (GK); Daiki Suga, Daihachi Okamura, Seiya Baba; Ryota Aoki, Takuma Arano, Hiroki Miyazawa, Tomoki Kondo; Supachok Sarachat, Yoshiaki Komai; Gun-Hee Kim

Tokyo Verdy vs Consadole Prediction

Toko Verdy ended their four-game winless run across competitions (two draws). They have had a relatively solid start to their first season back in the top flight and are currently seven points above the dropzone.

Consadole, for their part, are embroiled in a relegation scrap and are three points away from safety. They have won just one of their last nine league games (four losses).

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Tokyo Verdy 1-0 Consadole