Tokyo Verdy vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

Tokyo Verdy will invite Kawasaki Frontale to Ajinomoto Stadium in the J1 League on Sunday. The capital club have six wins from 21 games and are in 15th place in the league table. Frontale have fared much better with 35 points to their name and are fifth in the standings.

The hosts are winless in their last three league games. They suffered a second consecutive defeat last week as they lost 2-1 away to Cerezo Osaka. Shuhei Kawasaki equalized late in the first half, but Osaka restored their lead in the 62nd minute.

The visitors lost 2-1 at home to Vissel Kobe last week but bounced back with a 3-1 win over Albirex Niigata on Wednesday. Yasuto Wakizaka and Soma Kanda scored in the first half, and Yuto Ozeki added a goal in stoppage time.

Tokyo Verdy vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 19 times in all competitions. They have been closely matched in these meetings, with the visitors having a narrow 7-5 lead in wins and seven games ending in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in April and played out a goalless draw.

The capital club have the second-worst goalscoring record in the J1 League this season, scoring 14 goals.

Frontale have seen conclusive results in their last five games in all competitions, recording four wins.

The hosts have also seen conclusive results in their last five games, suffering four losses.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have the best attacking record in the J1 League, scoring 34 goals.

Tokyo Verdy vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Verdy have lost four of their five games in June and have conceded at least two goals in these losses. They have lost two of their last three home games in the J1 League and have failed to score in these losses as well.

Azzurro Nero have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last nine games in all competitions. They have scored at least two goals in seven of their last nine games in all competitions.

Frontale are unbeaten in their last six away games in this fixture, recording three consecutive wins, and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Tokyo Verdy 1-3 Kawasaki Frontale

Tokyo Verdy vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kawasaki Frontale to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

