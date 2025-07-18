Tokyo Verdy vs Machida Zelvia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Tokyo Verdy will host Machida Zelvia at the Ajinomoto Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Japanese J1 League campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways and push higher up the league table in the final third of the season.
Verdy were held to a goalless draw against Nagoya Grampus in their last league outing and have won only one of their last five league games. The Green Buzzards had an impressive return to top-division football last year, but now sit just three places above the relegation zone, having failed to put together consistent results this season. However, they will remain optimistic to get a result that could see them end the weekend as high as 11th place.
Machida are in much better form with their Emperor's Cup win during the midweek, making it six wins on a bounce, four of which have come in the J1 League. The visitors, who earned a comprehensive 3-0 win over Shimizu S-Pulse in their last league game, are only seven points off the top of the table and will have extra motivation to continue their fine form this weekend.
Tokyo Verdy vs Machida Zelvia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The teams have met in 21 previous editions going into Sunday's match. Tokyo have won six of those meetings, six have ended in draws and Machida have won the remaining nine.
- The hosts have only won two of the last 10 editions of this fixture.
- Zelvia have scored an impressive 16 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.
- Verdy picked up a narrow 1-0 win when the sides met earlier this season in February.
- Tokyo have the second-worst offensive record in the Japanese top division with only 15 goals scored after 23 games played.
- Only three teams in the league have scored more than Machida Zelvia’s 33 goals so far.
Tokyo Verdy vs Machida Zelvia Prediction
The hosts are underdogs going into the weekend and will need to be at their rarely seen best to pick up a point against a side in much better form.
Zelvia will be confident to get a result this weekend courtesy of their much better offensive form and their remarkable away form, which is the second best in the league this season.
Prediction: Tokyo Verdy 1-2 Machida Zelvia
Tokyo Verdy vs Machida Zelvia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Machida Zelvia to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last eight games have featured more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last six games)