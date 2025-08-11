Tokyo Verdy vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2025

Tokyo Verdy will host Nagoya Grampus at the Ajinomoto Stadium on Wednesday in the last 16 of the 2025 Emperor's Cup. The home side have had mixed results in the J1 League this season, sitting 14th in the division with 31 points and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week.

They traded tackles with Tochigi in their cup opener back in June, beating the third-tier side 3-1. They then beat Sagan Tosu 1-0 in the previous round of the competition, with Itsuki Someno scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the second half.

Nagoya Grampus, meanwhile, were drawn against Veroskronos Tsuno in their cup opener and won 3-0, featuring goals from three different players in the second half. They then saw off Roasso Kumamoto in the third round, beating the J League 2 side 2-1 via goals from Kasper Junker and Yuya Asano.

Like their midweek opponents, they have also struggled for results in the Japanese top flight of late and will hope a change of scenery on Wednesday can spark a turnaround for the rest of their season.

Tokyo Verdy vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Tokyo and Nagoya. The hosts have won 22 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 17 times.

There have been five draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Recent editions of this fixture have been closely contested, with both sides registering two wins and a draw in their last five.

Verdy are five-time winners of the domestic cup, although their most recent triumph came over two decades ago (2004). Nagoya, meanwhile, have won the competition twice (1995, 1999).

Tokyo Verdy vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Verdy have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last five. They have won all but two of their last six home games and will fancy their chances of a win on Wednesday.

Grampus are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions. They are without a win at the Ajinomoto Stadium in over 20 years and could lose this one.

Prediction: Tokyo Verdy 2-1 Nagoya Grampus

Tokyo Verdy vs Nagoya Grampus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tokyo Verdy to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

