Tokyo Verdy vs Sagan Tosu Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Tokyo Verdy will host Sagan Tosu at the Ajinomoto Stadium on Wednesday in the third round of the 2025 Japanese Emperor's Cup campaign. The hosts will be looking to get the win against lower division opponents and progress into the round of 16.

Verdy opened their domestic cup campaign with an easy 3-1 win over J3 League side Tochigi SC in the second round last month amidst a poor run of form. The Green Buzzards have won only one of their four games since their last cup outing but will remain confident of getting a result to avoid third-round elimination for a third consecutive season.

Sagan Tosu picked up a narrow 1-0 win over fellow J2 League side Ehime in their opening game of this season's domestic cup campaign. The visitors, who have been in impressive form with only one loss in their last 12 games, go into this midweek's fixture with a three-match winning streak but will be up against a more difficult challenge when they take the trip to Tokyo.

Tokyo Verdy vs Sagan Tosu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The teams have met on 17 previous editions going into Wednesday's cup tie. Tokyo have won eight of those meetings, three have ended in draws and Sagan have won the remaining six.

The hosts have scored an impressive 13 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture but have also conceded 10 across those games.

Sagan’s last win in this fixture was back in the 2010-11 season.

Verdy have won the Emperor's Cup on five previous occasions, most recently in 2004.

The Green Buzzards have the second-worst offensive record in the Japanese top-flight having only scored 15 goals after 23 games played.

Sagan Tosu have conceded 21 goals in the J2 League so far. Only three teams in the division have conceded fewer.

Tokyo Verdy vs Sagan Tosu Prediction

The hosts are favorites going into the midweek but will need to improve on their mediocre recent form to avoid any surprises.

Sagan will hope to force a draw and leave the game to be determined in extra time or perhaps penalties but could ultimately fall short.

Prediction: Tokyo Verdy 1-0 Sagan Tosu

Tokyo Verdy vs Sagan Tosu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tokyo Verdy to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Only one of the visitors’ last five games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More