Tokyo Verdy vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Tokyo Verdy and Yokohama F Marinos will battle for three points in a J1 League round 25 clash on Saturday (August 9th). The game will be played at Ajinomoto Stadium.

The home side have not been in action since falling to a 1-0 defeat against Machida at the same venue three weeks ago. Ryuho Kikuchi broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute, and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Marinos, meanwhile, let a one-goal lead slip in a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in a friendly last week. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Marinos going ahead through Asahi Uenaka's goal 10 minutes into the second half. New Red Florian Wirtz equalized seven minutes later while Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha scored late on to complete the turnaround.

Marinos will turn their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 3-0 home win over Nagoya Grampus.

They remained in the drop zone despite the win, sitting in 18th spot with 21 points to their name. Verdy are 16th with 28 points to show for their efforts in 24 games.

Tokyo Verdy vs Yokohama F Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Yokohama F Marinos have 36 wins from the last 76 head-to-head games. Tokyo Verdy were victorious 27 times, while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in April 2025 when both sides canceled each other out in a goalless draw.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Seven of Marinos' last eight competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Tokyo Verdy have won just one of their last six league games (three losses).

Tokyo Verdy vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction

Just one team separates Verdy from the drop zone, so they are not entirely safe from relegation threats.

Yokohama F Marinos have had a season to forget to this point. They would have aimed to be in the title race at the start of the campaign, but the reality has been vastly different. They occupy the final relegation spot and are three points away from safety.

We expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Tokyo Verdy 1-1 Yokohama F Marinos

Tokyo Verdy vs Yokohama F Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

