Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025

Tokyo will meet Cerezo Osaka at Yodoko Sakura Stadium in the Emperor's Cup fourth round on Wednesday. Both teams were eliminated from the third round last season.

The capital club overcame Oita Trinita in the previous round in July, with Motoki Nagakura and Kei Koizumi scoring goals in the first half. They made it two wins in a row with a 3-2 home triumph over Urawa Reds in the J1 League in their previous outing last month.

Osaka defeated second-tier side Tokushima Vortis in the third round as second-half goals from Lucas Fernandes and Rafael Ratão helped them register a 2-0 win. They were last in action in the J1 League in July and were held to a 3-3 draw. Ratão and Fernandes were on the scoresheet again while Thiago Andrade added the third goal late in the second half.

Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 54 times in all competitions. Sakura have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 20 wins. The capital club are not far behind with 19 wins, and 15 games have ended in draws.

Notably, their two J1 League meetings earlier this season ended in draws.

Osaka are winless in their last six games in this fixture, with four games ending in draws.

Four of the last seven meetings between them have ended in draws.

Osaka have failed to score in three of their last six games in this fixture.

The capital club have seen conclusive results in their last seven games in all competitions, recording five wins. They have scored at least two goals in the wins.

Sakura have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games in all competitions.

Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction

The capital club have won four of their last five games in all competitions, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to continue that form. They are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Osaka and will look to build on that form.

Sakura have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last six games. Since this match will be played at Yodoko Sakura Stadium, their home stadium, they will have a slight advantage here. They have won seven of the last eight games at Wednesday's venue and have scored at least two goals in six games in that period.

Osaka have enjoyed a good record at the Yodoko Sakura Stadium this season and should be able to make the most of their home advantage to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Tokyo 1-2 Cerezo Osaka

Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cerezo Osaka to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

