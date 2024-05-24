Tokyo vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2024

Tokyo and Gamba Osaka will battle for three points in a J1 League matchday 16 fixture on Sunday. The hosts are fresh off a penalty shootout victory over Sagan Tosu in the J League Cup.

Second-half goals from Masato Morishige and Marcelo Ryan saw the game go into extra time and Tokyo eventually progressed with a 5-4 victory in the shootout.

Peter Cklamovski's side will turn their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Yokohama F Marinos.

Gamba Osaka, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 comeback home win over Kawasaki. They went behind to Yusuke Segawa's 26th-minute strike but were level just two minutes later through Shinnosuke Nakatani. Shota Fukuoka and Shu Kurata scored second-half goals to help their side claim the win.

The victory left them in fourth spot in the table, having garnered 25 points from 15 games. Tokyo are eighth on 23 points.

Tokyo vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

Tokyo have 21 wins from the last 51 head-to-head games. Gamba Osaka were victorious on 19 occasions while 11 games ended in draws. Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when Tokyo claimed a 3-0 home win.

Tokyo form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W

Gamba Osaka form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Tokyo vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Tokyo

Renta Higashi, Tsubasa Terayama, Hotaka Nakamura and Keita Yamashita have been ruled out with injuries. Riki Harakawa is suspended.

Injuries: Renta Higashi, Tsubasa Terayama, Hotaka Nakamura, Keita Yamashita

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Riki Harakawa

Gamba Osaka

Yuya Fukuda, Jiro Nakamura, Riku Matsuda, Juan Alano and Genta Miura have been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Yuya Fukuda, Jiro Nakamura, Riku Matsuda, Juan Alano, Genta Miura

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Tokyo vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XI

Tokyo Predicted XI (4-2-1-3): Taishi Nozawa (GK); Kashif Bangnagande, Henrique Trevisan, Yasuki Kimoto, Yuto Nagatomo; Kei Koizumi, Takahiro Ko; Kuruyu Matsuki; Kota Tawaratsumida, Ryotaro Araki, Soma Anzai

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jun Ichimori (GK); Keisuke Kurokawa, Shota Fukuoka, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Riku Handa; Tokuma Suzuki, Dahwan; Shu Kurata, Takashi Usami, Welton; Isa Sakamoto

Tokyo vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Tokyo's last nine games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games in this run producing three goals or more.

Gamba Osaka are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, having lost the previous three on the bounce.

Just two points separate the two sides and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Tokyo 1-1 Gamba Osaka