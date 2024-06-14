Tokyo vs Jubilo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16th 2024

FC Tokyo and Jubilo Iwata will battle for three points in a J1 League round 18 clash on Sunday. The hosts are coming off a 3-0 home win over Veertien Mie in the Emperor's Cup.

All three goals were scored in the first half, with Keigo Higashi, Masato Morishiga and Riki Harakawa scoring to help their side advance to the next round.

FC Tokyo will turn their attention back to the league scene where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 away win over Sagan Tosu.

Jubilo Iwata, meanwhile, suffered a shock elimination in a 2-1 defeat to third-division outfit Tegevajaro Miyazaki in the Emperor's Cup. They took the lead through Bruno Jose's 61st-minute strike but Mahiro Ano and Ren Inoue scored second-half goals to help the visitors claim a surprise victory.

Jubilo Iwata's last league game came in a 2-0 defeat away to Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

The loss left Akinobu Yokouchi's side in 16th spot in the table, having garnered 18 points from 17 games. FC Tokyo are sixth on 26 points.

Tokyo vs Jubilo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Jubilo have 23 wins from the last 48 head-to-head games. Tokyo were victorious on 14 occasions while 11 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in July 2022 when FC Tokyo claimed a 2-0 home win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Jubilo Iwata have won just one of their last eight games across competitions (five losses).

Eight of Tokyo's last 10 league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Jubilo are winless in their last six away games across competitions (four losses).

Tokyo vs Jubilo Prediction

FC Tokyo have won just one of their last five league games (two losses). Their games tend to be expansive, with plenty of goalscoring opportunities created at both ends.

Jubilo Iwata suffered an embarrassing elimination in the Cup in midweek, highlighting a poor run of form that has seen them win just one of their last eight competitive games.

Games between these two sides tend to be keenly-contested affairs and we are backing FC Tokyo to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: FC Tokyo 2-1 Jubilo Iwata

Tokyo vs Jubilo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - FC Tokyo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals