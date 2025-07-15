Tokyo vs Oita Trinita Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Tokyo will meet Oita Trinita at the Resonac Dome Oita in the third round of the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday. The capital club were eliminated from the third round last season. Oita made it to the round of 16.

The capital club have seen conclusive results in their last five games across all competitions, recording three wins. They saw their winning streak end after two games in their previous outing as they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Kashiwa Reysol.

Azzurro have seen a drop in form, winning just one of their last seven games in all competitions. That triumph was registered on penalties against Consadole Sappora in the Emperor's Cup second round in June. They played Sagan Tosu in the J2 League last week and suffered a 2-1 away loss.

Tokyo vs Oita Trinita Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 43 times in all competitions. The capital club have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 22 wins. Trinita have 10 wins and 11 games have ended in draws. They will meet for the first time in the Emperor's Cup.

They last met in the J1 League in 2021, and the capital club registered a 3-0 home win.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Trinita are winless in their last four games, failing to score in three.

The capital club have scored at least two goals in four of their last six games in all competitions.

Azzurro have registered just one win in their last 11 games in this fixture, failing to score in six.

Tokyo vs Oita Trinita Prediction

The capital club suffered a loss without scoring in their first match of the month in the J1 League and will look to bounce back here. They are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Trinita, recording two wins while keeping two clean sheets.

Azzurro have lost four of their last six games in all competitions and have failed to score in three games in that period. They have won just two of their last 15 games in this fixture.

The capital club have a good recent record in this fixture, and considering Oita's poor run of form, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Tokyo 2-1 Oita Trinita

Tokyo vs Oita Trinita Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tokyo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

