Tokyo vs Urawa Reds Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2025

Tokyo will meet Urawa Reds at the Saitama Stadium in the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. The capital club were eliminated from the third round last season, while the Reds were banned from participating last season.
Tokyo have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three games. Notably, their last win was registered in the Emperor's Cup fourth round earlier this month. They met Kyoto Sanga in the J1 League on Sunday and suffered a 4-0 home loss.
The Reds saw their winning streak in all competitions end after three games as they fell to a 4-2 away loss to second-placed Kashiwa Reysol in the J1 League last week. They had a two-goal lead before the half-time break, but conceded four times in the second half.
Tokyo vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 58 times in all competitions. The Reds have the upper hand in these meetings, winning exactly half of their meetings against the capital club (29). Gas have 15 wins and 14 games have ended in draws.
- Interestingly, both teams registered home wins in their J1 League meetings earlier this season.
- Three of the last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
- The Reds have a narrow 2-1 lead in Emperor's Cup meetings against the capital club. They last met in the quarterfinals of the 2011 edition, and the capital club recorded a 1-0 win.
- Gas have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last five games in all competitions.
- The Reds have seen conclusive results in their last four games, recording three wins. Notably, they have scored two goals apiece in these games.
Tokyo vs Urawa Reds Prediction
The capital club have lost two of their last three games, failing to score in both defeats. They conceded four goals for the first time in a competitive match last week. They have scored seven goals in their three games in the Emperor's Cup.
The Reds have lost just one of their last six games. They have scored at least two goals in six of their last eight games and will look to build on that form.
Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, we back the Reds to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Tokyo 1-2 Urawa Reds
Tokyo vs Urawa Reds Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Urawa Reds to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes