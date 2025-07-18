Tokyo vs Urawa Reds Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Tokyo will welcome Urawa Reds to Ajinomoto Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday. The hosts have registered seven wins in 23 league games and are 16th in the standings with 26 points. The Reds have nine wins and are eighth with 34 points.

The capital club met Kashiwa Reysol in their previous league outing earlier this month and suffered a 1-0 away loss. They bounced back with a 2-0 home triumph over Oita Trinita in the Emperor's Cup third round on Wednesday.

The visitors were last in action in the J1 League in June and had registered a 2-1 home win over Yokohama FC. They will play for the first time since their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup last month. They were eliminated from the group stage, losing all three games.

Tokyo vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 57 times in all competitions. The Reds have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 29 wins. The capital club have 14 wins and 14 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in May, and the Reds registered a 3-2 home win. It was their first win in this fixture since 2022.

The visitors have outscored the capital club 26-24 in the J1 League thus far, despite playing two fewer games.

The Reds are winless in their last three away games in the J1 League, playing out two draws.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last four league games, recording two wins.

The capital club have scored two goals apiece in four of their last five games in this fixture.

Tokyo vs Urawa Reds Prediction

The capital club have won three of their last four games in all competitions, keeping two clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last four home games, recording three consecutive wins, and will look to continue that form.

The Reds lost all three games in the Club World Cup last season, conceding nine goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in their last three away meetings against the hosts, failing to score in two.

The capital club have enjoyed a good recent home record, and considering their recent form in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Tokyo 2-1 Urawa Reds

Tokyo vs Urawa Reds Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tokyo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

