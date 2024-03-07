Tokyo vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Tokyo will welcome reigning champions Vissel Kobe to the Ajinomoto Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, playing back-to-back draws in their first two games. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Sanfrecce Hiroshima, with Ryotaro Araki equalizing just two minutes after Yuki Ohashi's penalty helped Sanfrecce take the lead.

The visitors got their title defense underway with a 2-0 away win over Jubilo Iwata last month. They failed to build on that form, and in their first home game of the league campaign, they suffered a 1-0 loss to Kashiwa Reysol last week, with Kosuke Kinoshita scoring the match-winner in the 83rd minute.

Tokyo vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 60 times in all competitions since 1994. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 30 wins, twice the number of wins as the visitors. Fifteen meetings between them have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the capital club, recording two wins.

The last four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with both teams scoring eight goals.

Tokyo are unbeaten in their last three home meetings against Vissel Kobe. Last season, they held the visitors to a 2-2 draw at home.

The visitors have failed to score in two of their three competitive games this season.

The two teams have been evenly matched in their last 10 league meetings, with four wins apiece and two games ending in draws. The hosts have outscored the visitors 17-15 in these games.

Tokyo vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

The hosts have drawn their two league games thus far. Interestingly, they have come back from behind in both games and will look to improve upon that record in this match. They have suffered just two losses at home against the visitors in all competitions since 2014. They have recorded seven wins and kept six clean sheets in 11 games, and will look to build on that form.

Ushi have lost two of their three games this season, with their only win coming in their away match against Jubilo Iwata last month. They are unbeaten in their last five away games in the J1 League, recording four wins and keeping three clean sheets.

Last season's joint-top scorer, Yuya Osako, has yet to open his goalscoring account for the club this season, though he picked up an assist in their campaign opener against Iwata.

Considering the current form of the two teams and goalscoring record, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Tokyo 1-1 Vissel Kobe

Tokyo vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ryotaro Araki to score or assist any time - Yes