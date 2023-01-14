Toluca vs America Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15, 2023 

Toluca will welcome Club America to the Estadio Nemesio Diez in a matchday two fixture in the Mexican Liga MX on Sunday (January 15).

The hosts have not been in action since a 1-0 victory over Necaxa at the same venue in the Copa Por Mexico in December. Sebastian Saucedo stepped off the bench to score the winner in the 58th minute.

America, meanwhile, kicked off their league campaign with a goalless draw at home gainst Queretaro last weekend. Their last game in the Copa Por Mexico saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat at Cruz Azul. Carlos Rotondi and Michael Estrade scored first-half goals to put the hosts two goals ahead before Salvador Reyes halved the deficit in the 57th minute.

America's stalemate against Queretaro left them in tenth spot with one point. Toluca will kickstart their campaign on Sunday and will hope to claim all three points in front of their fans.

Toluca vs America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

America have 23 wins from their last 70 matches against Toluca, who have 29 wins.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw America win 2-0 away.

All four of Toluca's games this season have failed to produce three goals.

America have managed just one win in five competitive games this season.

Five of their last eight games have seen both teams score.

Toluca vs America Prediction

Toluca have had a delayed start to their league campaign, and a win will propel them into the top half of the standings with a game in hand.

America, meanwhile, were far from their best in their season-opener last weekend, as they only get a point in a game they were expected to win following a poor start to their cup campaign.

Although either team could win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Toluca 1-1 America

Toluca vs America Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Bold Tip: Both halves to have equal number of goals

