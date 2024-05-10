Toluca vs Chivas prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2023-24

Toluca will welcome Chivas to Estadio Nemesio Diez for the second leg of their Liga MX playoff quarterfinal tie on Saturday (May 11th). The visitors hold a narrow one-goal advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 home win in the first leg last week.

Victor Guzman stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the 86th minute. Cruz Azul or UNAM awaits the winner of this tie in the semifinal.

Toluca vs Chivas Head-to-Head

Toluca have 28 wins from the last 75 head-to-head games. Chivas were victorious on 18 occasions while 17 games ended in a share of the spoils. Their most recent clash came in May 2024 when Chivas Guadalajara claimed a 1-0 home win in the first leg.

Toluca form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Chivas form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Toluca vs Chivas Team News

Toluca

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for Toluca.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Chivas

Raúl Martínez is still ruled out with a knee injury. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injury: Raúl Martínez

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Toluca vs Chivas Predicted XI

Toluca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tiago Volpi (GK); Brian Garcia, Federico Pereira, Juan Escobar, Carlos Orrantia; Tomas Belmonte, Claudio Baeza; Jean Meneses, Jesus Angulo, Juan Dominguez; Alexis Vega

Chivas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jose Aguilar (GK); Jose Perez, Jesus Orozco, Gilberto Sepulveda, Alan Mozo; Fernando Beltran, Erick Gutierrez; Pavel Perez, Roberto Alvarado, Isaac Brizuela; Chicharito

Toluca vs Chivas Prediction

Toluca finished the regular season in third spot, having garnered 32 points from 17 games. Their last two games have seen one side keep a clean sheet, with the four games before that having witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Chivas have been the more in-form side and are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions. They have won seven games in this sequence, including the last five on the bounce. Fernando Gago's side have kept a clean sheet in each of ther last four and this defensive solidity could be crucial to their hopes of advancing to the next round.

The first leg's result ended a run of four successive head-to-head games to witness goals at both ends. Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Toluca 1-1 Chivas