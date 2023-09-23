Toluca vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2023

Toluca host Club America at the Estadio Nemesio Díez in the Liga MX on Sunday (September 24).

After a promising two-game winning streak, including a 5-0 crushing of Pachuca, Toluca slumped to their second league defeat last weekend. They lost 2-1 at Tijuana 2-1, leaving them ninth in the standings with 12 points. Toluca have suffered only one setback at home in four meetings.

Diablos Rojos are about to face one of the strongest Liga MX teams. Their two previous clashes ended in stalemates (0-0, 2-2). Toluca’s last win over America was in October 2022 in a league contest at the Estadio Nemesio Díez (2-1). The visitors are yet to find success at the venue since their 2019 league win (1-0).

America, meanwhile, have lost their grip on top spot following Atlético San Luis’ 3-2 win over Mazatlán on Friday. It’s a wakeup call for the visitors, who are second with 17 points – two points behind Atlético San Luis - who have played a game more. They could drop further if things go wrong in Toluca, but three points will take them into the lead.

Águilas finished second in the regular phase last season and earned qualification for the Final phase but were eliminated in the semifinals.

What are their chances against Toluca? America will take confidence from their excellent away record, going flawless in five trips.

Toluca vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toluca have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five games against America.

The hosts have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

Toluca have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home games against America.

America have won their last five road outings.

Toluca have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while America have won four times and drawn once in the same period.

Form Guide: Toluca: L-W-W-D-D; America: W-W-W-D-W

Toluca vs Club America Prediction

Juan Pablo Domínguez has been the bright spot for Toluca, scoring four times, while Jesús Angulo boasts three assists. Goalkeeper Tiago Volpi has kept the ship relatively safe, leading the league with five clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Julian Quiñones has four goals and three assists for America and remains the side’s most potent attacking threat. Brian Rodríguez has also netted four times.

America come in as the favourites based on their superior form and momentum and should prevail, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Toluca 1-2 America

Toluca vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Club America

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: America to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Toluca to score - Yes