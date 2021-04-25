Create
Toluca vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Club America must win both their games to keep their title hopes alive
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified 20 min ago
Preview

Club America will play their penultimate match of the Clausura season in Liga MX away to Toluca at the Estadio Nemesio Díez on Sunday.

Trailing leaders Cruz Azul by two points in the league table, Las Águilas are looking to push the title race right down to the wire.

The Clasico Joven rivals played out a 1-1 draw in their encounter last weekend. America conceded a late penalty that allowed La Maquina to steal a point and preserve their lead.

But all is not lost yet, and Santiago Solari's men are determined to make amends in their final two games. They will also be hoping that their city rivals drop points.

Toluca are in this right now just for a place in the Reclassification. Without a win in their last six games, they're literally on the edge, with several teams breathing down their necks.

Another setback on Saturday would be a hammer blow in their quest and would need a monumental effort to take points off America.

Toluca vs Club America Head-To-Head

There have been 49 meetings between the sides, with Toluca narrowly edging Club America with 18 wins to 15.

However, they played out a 1-1 draw in Mexico City in the Apertura season.

Toluca Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Club America Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Toluca vs Club America Team News

Toluca

Hernan Cristante is likely to make some changes from the side that lost to Santos Laguna last time out. With left-back Diego suspended after getting a red card in that match, Antonio Rios could slot into his position.

Midfielders Alan Rodriguez and Kevin Castaneda are also pushing for starts.

Injured: None

Suspended: Diego

Unavailable: None

Club America

Santiago Solari will be without Jesus Lopez, who underwent knee surgery and has been ruled out for the season, while top-scorer Henry Martin is still a doubt.

But the former Real Madrid head coach, like his Toluca counterpart, might ring in the changes. For starters, Giovani dos Santos might come into the XI to bolster the attack, while either Alan Medina or Leo Suarez might start on the wings.

Injured: Jesus Lopez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Toluca vs Club America Predicted XI

Toluca (4-3-3): Luis Garcia; Rodrigo Salinas, Miguel Barbeiri, Jorge Torres Nilo, Raul Lopez; Rubens Sambueza, Antonio Rios, Jose Vazquez; Kevin Castaneda, Michael Estrada, Alexis Canelo.

Club America (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sanchez, Pedro Aquino; Alan Medina, Giovani dos Santos, Mauro Lainez; Federico Vinas.

Toluca vs Club America Prediction

Club America are not giving up until the final game of the season is played and Toluca don't look strong enough right now to stop them.

It should be a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Toluca 0-2 Club America

Published 25 Apr 2021, 03:03 IST
