Toluca vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

In a top-of-the-table clash in Liga MX on Saturday, league leaders Club America take on second-placed Toluca at La Bombonera.

The hosts have recorded back-to-back wins in the league following a loss and two stalemates. In their previous outing, they came back from behind to record a 2-1 away win at Pachuca.

Club America are the only unbeaten side in the Mexican top-flight after eight games. After a 1-1 draw against Club Leon, the visitors returned to winning ways against Mazatlan, recording a 2-0 win at home.

They recorded a 2-0 win in the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals over MLS side Philadelphia Union and will clash with fellow Liga MX side Monterrey in the final.

Toluca vs Club America Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other 47 times across all competitions since 2003. The fixture has been evenly contested between them, with the hosts having a slight 17-15 advantage in wins. The spoils have been shared 15 times in this fixture.

The two sides have been evenly matched in their last 13 encounters, with five wins for each side and three games ending in a draw. They last met in Clausura 2021 in April at Saturday's venue. Toluca recorded a 3-1 win thanks to two goals in the first 11 minutes of the game by Michael Estrada and Raul Lopez.

Toluca form guide (Liga MX): W-W-D-D-L

Club America form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Toluca vs Club America Team News

Toluca

Los Diablos Rojos have just one injury concern for this game. Defender Miguel Barbieri suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the game against Pumas UNAM and is ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Injury: Miguel Barbieri

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Club America

Renato Ibarra is a long-term absentee and is expected back into the fold next year following a hamstring injury. Santiago Naveda and Leonardo Suarez were absent from the squad in the CONCACAF Champions League and are doubts for this trip.

Injured: Renato Ibarra

Doubtful: Santiago Naveda, Leonardo Suarez

Suspended: None

Toluca vs Club America Predicted XI

Toluca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Garcia; Raul Lopez, Oscar Luis Vanegas Zúñiga, Diego, Haret Ortega; Claudio Baeza, Jose Vazquez; Rubens Sambueza, Kevin Castaneda, Ian González; Michael Estrada

Club America Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Victor Aguilera, Salvador Reyes Chávez; Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez; Sebastián Córdova, Nicolás Benedetti, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roger Martinez

Toluca vs Club America Prediction

The clash between the two in-form teams promises to be a great game. Toluca have not lost at home this season while Las Águilas have dropped points in their two away games.

A low scoring draw looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Toluca 1-1 Club America.

