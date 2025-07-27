Toluca vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

Toluca will face Columbus Crew at the Lower.com Field on Tuesday in the opening round of the 2025 Leagues Cup. The Mexican side have had a positive start to their Liga MX Apertura campaign, picking up two wins from three games while also winning the Campeón de Campeones title for the first time in almost two decades and will head onto the continental stage on a high.

They opened their Leagues Cup campaign last season with a 3-1 comeback win over Chicago Fire, with Jesus Ricardo Angulo scoring a first-half equalizer before Marcel Ruiz netted a brace to secure the points for Diablos Rojos.

Columbus Crew, meanwhile, have had mixed results in Major League Soccer this season, most recently suffering a disappointing 3-1 home defeat to Orlando City. They will hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week.

They kicked off their Leagues Cup campaign last season with a 4-0 thrashing of Sporting Kansas City featuring goals from three different players including Diego Rossi, who netted a brace. The Crew ultimately went on to win the continental showpiece last season and will be targeting similar heights this year.

Toluca vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the third meeting between the two teams. Toluca are undefeated in their previous two matchups picking up a win and a draw.

The two teams last faced off in the 2009-10 CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals with the Red Devils winning the two-legged tie 5-4 on aggregate.

The Crew have had 24 competitive meetings against Mexican opposition. They have won nine of those games, drawn six times and lost the other nine.

Columbus are the current holders of the Leagues Cup winning their maiden title last August. Toluca, meanwhile, have never nade it past the last 16 of the tournament.

Toluca vs Columbus Prediction

Toluca's latest result ended an eight-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last four games on foreign grounds and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

Columbus have lost two of their last three games after going undefeated in their previous five. However, they have the home advantage on Tuesday and should win this one.

Prediction: Toluca 1-2 Columbus Crew

Toluca vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the Crew's last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of Toluca's last five matches)

