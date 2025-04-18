Toluca vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025 

Toluca and Cruz Azul will battle for three points in a Liga MX Clausura round 17 clash on Saturday (April 19th). The game will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez.
The home side will be looking to build on the 1-0 away win they registered over Atletico San Luis in midweek. Jesus Gallardo broke the deadlock in the 16th minute to help the visitors leave with all three points.
Cruz Azul, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback home win over Club Leon. They went behind to Stiven Mendoza's 58th-minute strike and were seemingly on their way to defeat but Luka Romero stepped off the bench to equalize with six minutes left on the clock. Another substitute Gabriel Fernandez scored the match-winner in injury time.
The victory saw Los Celestes climb to second spot in the standings, having garnered 32 points from 16 games. Toluca lead the way with 36 points to their name.
Toluca vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Cruz Azul have 26 wins from the last 69 head-to-head games. Toluca were victorious 23 times while 20 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those draws came in their most recent clash in July 2024 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.
- Toluca's last four games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Azul are unbeaten in their last 13 games across competitions (eight wins).
- Azul's last six away games have produced less than three goals, with five games in this sequence seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.
Toluca vs Cruz Azul Prediction
Toluca are the most in-form side in the league and they come into this game on the back of a six-game winning streak in the league. This form has seen them open up a four-point lead at the summit.
Cruz Azul, for their part, sit just behid the table-toppers and know that a win here would see them cut the gap to just one point.
Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Toluca 2-2 Cruz Azul
Toluca vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals