Toluca vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2024

Second-placed Toluca will lock horns against third-placed Cruz Azul in the last match of the Liga MX Clausura phase on Saturday.

The hosts have 32 points from 16 games, the same as league leaders Club America. Only if they register a win here and America drop points, will they finish as the table toppers. The visitors, on the other hand, can only finish at the top of the table if they register a win and America suffer a defeat against Puebla.

The hosts are assured of a place in the final phase quarterfinals while the visitors need to earn at least a point from this match to ensure their berth as just three points separate them and seventh-placed Necaxa.

Toluca registered a thumping 5-1 away win over Atletico San Luis last week, with Jean Meneses bagging a brace. Cruz Azul are unbeaten in their last four league outings and played out a 2-2 draw against Atlas last time around. They conceded twice in the first half but goals from Ignacio Rivero and Camilo Cándido helped them earn a point from that match.

Toluca vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 67 times in all competitions since 1996. They have contested these games closely, with the visitors leading 25-23 in wins and 19 games ending in draws.

The hosts have recorded three consecutive wins against the visitors in Liga MX, scoring eight goals while conceding just thrice.

Toluca have a 100% record at home in the Clausura, scoring 20 goals in seven games.

The visitors have won two of their last four league outings and have kept two clean sheets in that period.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Toluca vs Cruz Azul Prediction

The Red Devils have suffered just one loss in their last 12 league games while recording eight wins. They have scored at least three goals in seven of their 16 league games thus far and will look to build on that form.

They have won their last three meetings against the capital club, including a 2-0 win in the Apertura. Interestingly, they have won three of their last four home meetings in this fixture and have suffered just one loss in their last seven home games.

La Máquina are unbeaten in their last four league outings, recording two wins. Interestingly, they have recorded two wins, suffered two losses, and played two draws in their last six league games.

There's a lot at stake for both teams in this match and they are expected to contest this match closely. Nonetheless, considering the home advantage for Toluca and their better record in recent meetings in this fixture, they should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Toluca 2-1 Cruz Azul

Toluca vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toluca to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexis Vega to score or assist any time - Yes