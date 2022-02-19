Toluca vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Liga MX Clausura action returns as Toluca host Cruz Azul at the Estadio Nemesio Diez on Monday morning.

Toluca have bounced back superbly from their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Pumas UNAM on the opening day. They picked up a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Atletico de San Luis in their last game, with Camilo Sanvezzo scoring the sole goal of the game just four minutes after kickoff.

Toluca sit seventh in the league table with nine points from four games. They will now be looking to continue their winning run when they play next week.

Cruz Azul suffered their first defeat of the Clausura campaign last weekend as they lost 2-1 to Club Necaxa.

Juan Escobar gave the Sky Blues the lead from the penalty spot before a two-minute double from their opponents scored two goals in the final 10 minutes of the game to pick up all three points.

Cruz Azul sit fourth in the league table with 10 points from five games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Toluca on Monday.

Toluca vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

There have been 52 meetings between Toluca and Cruz Azul. The home team have won 14 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 20 times. There have been 18 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in an Apertura clash back in August last year. Cruz Azul won the game 4-0.

Toluca Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Cruz Azul Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Toluca vs Cruz Azul Team News

Toluca

Daniel Alvarez came off injured in the hosts' last game while Diego received a red card and has now been suspended.

Injured: Daniel Alvarez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Diego

Cruz Azul

There are no injured or suspended players for the visitors ahead of Monday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Toluca vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Toluca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Garcia; Carlos Guzman, Oscar Vanegas Zúñiga, Haret Ortega, Jorge Rodriguez; Claudio Baeza, Jordan Sierra; Alexis Canelo, Leonardo Fernandez, Braian Samudio; Camilo Sanvezzo

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): José de Jesús Corona (GK); Alejandro Mayorga, Pablo Aguilar, Julio César Domínguez, Juan Escobar; Érik Lira, Rafael Baca; Uriel Antuna, Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Alberto Rodríguez; Bryan Angulo

Toluca vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Toluca are on a three-game winning streak after going winless in their 10 games prior and will undoubtedly be high on confidence at the moment.

Cruz Azul were beaten in their last league game but that result is their only defeat across all competitions this campaign. They bounced back with a win in the CONCACAF Champions League last time out and should be able to pick up a point on Monday.

Prediction: Toluca 1-1 Cruz Azul

Edited by Peter P