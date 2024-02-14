Toluca vs Herediano Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

Toluca and Herediano go head-to-head at the Estadio Nemesio Díez in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League qualifiers on Thursday.

Having suffered a 2-1 loss when the sides met last Thursday, Héctor Altamirano’s men will head into the game looking to overturn their first-leg deficit.

Toluca turned in an impressive team performance in the Mexican Liga MX as they picked up a thrilling 3-3 draw against Club Necaxa at the Estadio Victoria Aguascalientes last Sunday.

Prior to that, Renato Paiva’s side were on a two-match winning run, seeing off Club Leon 4-1 on February 4, four days before claiming a 2-1 victory over Herediano in the first leg of the Champions League qualifiers.

After two games on the road, Toluca now return home, where they have won four of their last five matches, with a 1-0 loss against Puebla on November 1 being the exception.

Elsewhere, Herediano maintained their fine run of results in the Costa Rican top flight as they picked up a 3-1 victory over Cartaginés on Sunday.

Altamirano’s men have now won their last three Primera Division matches, a run which has seen them surge to the top of the league table.

Herediano will look to build on last weekend’s result as they set out to make a remarkable comeback in the Champions League qualifiers on Thursday.

Toluca vs Herediano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Toluca and Herediano, with the Mexican outfit claiming a 2-1 win when they first squared off last Thursday.

Toluca have lost just one home game since the turn of the year while picking up three wins and three draws in seven matches at the Estadio Nemesio Díez.

Herediano are on a run of three consecutive away wins, scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets since December’s 1-0 loss at Saprissa.

Toluca are unbeaten in all but one of their last nine home games across all competitions, claiming six wins and two draws since August.

Toluca vs Herediano Prediction

Having lost last Thursday’s reverse leg, we expect Herediano to throw caution to the wind in search of a comeback.

However, Toluca have been rock solid at home and we are backing them to come away with another close win.

Prediction: Toluca 2-1 Herediano

Toluca vs Herediano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toluca to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Toluca’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in six of the hosts' last seven games)