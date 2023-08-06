Toluca vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023 

Toluca and Minnesota United lock horns at the Allianz Field on Tuesday (August 8) in the Round of 16 of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

With four goals in each of their three games in the competition Toluca have been on a rampage and emerged as genuine contenders for the title.

The Red Devils overcame Nashville 4-3 in their pulsating opening clash before making light work of Colorado Rapids in a 4-1 win. In the Round of 32, Ignacio Ambríz's side overcame Sporting Kansas City in another 4-1 win.

With 12 goals scored, Toluca are the most prolific side in the cup this season and will look to continue their hot run of form against Minnesota, who are no half-shabby either.

The Loons have scored nine goals in three cup games. That includes four against Puebla in a thumping 4-0 win. In their next game, Adrian Heath's side went down 3-2 to Chicago Fire but still made the knockouts.

Columbus Crew gave them a serious run for their money in the last 32, netting thrice, but Minnesota fought back twice to prevail 4-3 in the shootout.

Toluca vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first clash between the two sides.

Toluca have scored four goals in all three cup games.

Minnesota forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane has netted a brace in all three cup games and is the highest scorer in the competition (6 goals).

Minnesota have conceded thrice in their last two cup games.

Toluca have come up against American teams 11 times, winning on six occasions.

Minnesota come up against a Mexican team for just the second time; their only clash was against Puebla in the group stage this season.

Toluca vs Minnesota United Prediction

Toluca have been the most exciting team in the Leagues Cup. With 12 goals scored, they're also the most dangerous, so Minnesota will have a real challenge on their hands. Their defence has been ruthlessly exposed recently, so they could be in for another brutal ssault.

Prediction: Toluca 3-1 Minnesota

Toluca vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Toluca

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes