Toluca vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1st 2025

Toluca will face Montreal at the Sports Illustrated Stadium on Friday in the second round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stages. The Mexican side have enjoyed a successful year overall, and have begun their Leagues Cup campaign on a positive note as they target more silverware.

They locked horns with Columbus Crew in their tournament opener on Tuesday and played out a 2-2 draw, finding themselves two goals down by the 48th minute. However, former Sporting striker Paulinho netted a late brace to send the game to penalties. Toluca won the shootout, thanks to two saves from goalkeeper Luis Garcia.

Similarly, Montreal played out a 1-1 draw with Club Leon in their opening game, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Prince Osei Owusu scored a second-half equalizer. With the scores level after regulation time, the game went on to penalties and Montreal won after scoring all seven of their spot kicks.

Both sides have picked up two points in their respective groups and will be targeting a victory in normal time when they face off this weekend.

Toluca vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Toluca and Montreal.

Montreal have had 11 meetings against Mexican opposition in competitive action. They have won four of those games, lost three and drawn the other four.

Both sides picked up normal time victories in their second Leagues Cup game last season.

Diablos Rojos are without a clean sheet in their last four matches while Le CFM have failed to register any in their last six.

Montreal have the third-worst offensive and defensive records in MLS this term with 23 goals scored and 46 conceded.

Toluca vs Montreal Prediction

The Red Devils have won all but one of their last seven competitive outings. They put out a convincing performance against a much stronger side on Tuesday and will fancy their chances of securing maximum points at the weekend.

Le CFM were the only MLS outfit to secure a win on Tuesday and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have however struggled for results on foreign grounds of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Toluca 2-1 Montreal

Toluca vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Toluca

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Toluca's last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Montreal's last six matches)

