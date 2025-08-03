Toluca vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5th 2025

Toluca will be up against New York City FC at the Yankee Stadium on Tuesday in the final round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stages. Both sides will be desperate to get a win this midweek and hope it will be enough to earn a place in the knockout stages.

Toluca earned two points in their opening fixture against Columbus Crew by winning the penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in normal time before completing a quickfire 2-1 comeback to beat CF Montreal on Saturday. The Mexican side, who are the defending champions of Liga MX, can potentially seal their place in the quarterfinals with a win in normal time this midweek and will remain optimistic to get the job done when they take the trip to New York.

New York City FC failed to capitalize on any of their chances and were punished for it in their 3-0 loss to Club Puebla in the opening round, but were able to earn maximum points against Club Leon in their second group game, which they won 2-0.

The away side are in 13th place in the MLS table and will need to gain maximum points with an impressive scoreline and hope other results favor them to stand a chance of finishing in the top four.

Toluca vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Toluca have been up against teams from the USA on 18 previous occasions, winning 10 of those games, drawing five and losing three.

NYCFC have been up against Mexican sides on nine previous occasions, winning four and losing five of those games.

The home side have the best offensive record in the new Liga MX season with 10 goals scored across three games.

Toluca vs New York City FC Prediction

Diablos Rojos are slight favorites going into the weekend, courtesy of their much better recent form of only one loss across their last 10 games in all competitions. The Mexican champions will, however, need to be at their best to get all three points.

The Pigeons will rely on their home advantage to get an edge over the travelling side, but are unlikely to get a win in normal time.

Prediction: Toluca 2-1 New York City FC

Toluca vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Toluca to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of Toluca’s last six matches have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in all of Toluca's last six games)

