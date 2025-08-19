Toluca vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025

Toluca will take on Orlando City at Dignity Health Sports Park in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. At stake in the game is a ticket to the semifinals.

Toluca vs Orlando City Preview

Toluca have beaten three Major League Soccer sides in this tournament so far. Could Orlando City be the fourth nemesis they defeat? The Mexican team defeated Columbus Crew on penalties 4-2 in their opener, before beating CF Montréal 2-1 on matchday two. They humbled New York City FC 2-1 on matchday three to reach the quarterfinals.

Diablos Rojos clinched the Liga MX regular phase and final phase to become the Clausura champions for the 11th time in 2024-25. Toluca were eliminated in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 16 by MLS side Colorado Rapids. This time around, they seem to be in a better shape, but their opponents are as good.

Trending

Orlando City had a difficult start, as they lost to Mexican side Pumas UNAM on matchday one. The meeting stretched into a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw at full-time, with Pumas emerging the winners on 4-3. However, Orlando got back on their feet, beating Atlas 3-1 on matchday two and crushing Necaxa 5-1 on matchday three.

The Lions crashed out in the round of 32 in the previous edition. Interestingly, they have just taken their revenge on Atlas, who sent Orlando City home from the 2024 Leagues Cup. Orlando City are on an impressive streak in the 2025 MLS, winning four of their last five matches, and sitting third in the Eastern Conference table.

Toluca vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toluca have won eight times in their last 10 matches in all competitions, drawing once and losing once.

Toluca have scored 10 goals and conceded five in their last five matches in all competitions.

Toluca were the top-performing Mexican team in the league phase, finishing with eight points.

Orlando City have scored 16 goals and conceded six in their last five matches in all competitions.

Toluca have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches, while Orlando City have won four times and lost once. Form Guide: Toluca – D-W-W-W-W, Orlando City – W-W-W-W-L.

Toluca vs Orlando City Prediction

Toluca would put faith in their pacy attack, counting on goal punchers such as Paulinho and Angulo, who have scored four and two goals respectively.

Orlando City boast creative scorers as well. Colombian striker Luis Muriel and Martín Ojeda have scored three goals each in this edition so far.

Orlando City are the favorites based on individuality and home support.

Prediction: Toluca 1-2 Orlando City

Toluca vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Orlando City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Toluca to score - Yes

