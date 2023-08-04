Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th August 2023

Toluca will take on Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park in the Leagues Cup on Friday.

Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

The sides are set to reignite their hostilities four years after their CONCACAF Champions Cup clashes that saw Sporting Kansas City prevailing in both legs. Toluca accomplished a flawless run in the Leagues Cup group stage, dispatching Nashville SC (4-2) and Colorado Rapids (4-3) to book their place in the round of 32.

Diablos Rojos kicked off their domestic season in a sluggish mood, winning one game out of the three they have honored in the Torneo Apertura. It’s probably a hangover from the previous season. They have won five times in their last 10 matches, losing twice. They look very much ready to face their familiar foe at this stage.

Sporting Kansas City are struggling for form. They have won thrice in their last 10 matches, losing four times. However, they were able to secure four points to finish second in Central 3 to progress to this stage. Their 1-0 humbling of Guadalajara was their first victory in five games in all competitions.

Wizards will hope to replicate their previous success against Toluca in the Leagues Cup, but the Mexican side appear to be stronger this time. Toluca’s pacy attack and fluid midfield may be difficult for Sporting Kansas City to handle despite the home support they are expected to enjoy.

Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toluca have lost twice to Sporting Kansas City conceded five goals in both games.

Toluca have scored 14 goals and conceded five in their last five matches.

Toluca have won the CONCACAF Champions Cup twice in 1968 and 2003.

Sporting Kansas City have scored nine goals and conceded nine in their last five matches.

Toluca have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Sporting Kansas City have won once, drawn twice and lost twice.

Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

No player from either side has produced a standout performance as of yet. However, Sporting Kansas City's top scorer Alan Pulido, who happens to be a Mexican, is expected to be in the spotlight on the day.

Toluca will strive to maintain their recent momentum despite playing away from home – although there will certainly be many Mexican supporters in the stands.

We expect a draw due to the perceived determination from both sides to progress beyond this stage.

Prediction: Toluca 2-2 Sporting Kansas City

Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Toluca to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sporting Kansas City to score - Yes