Tondela vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

The Primeira Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Tondela host Benfica at the Estadio Joao Cardoso on Monday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of ending their two-game winless run, while the visitors were beaten 2-1 by Gil Vicente.

Tondela returned to winning ways in the Primeira Liga as they saw off Portimonense 2-1 away from home last time out.

Prior to that, Pako Ayestaran’s men were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw by Santa Clara on January 16 before suffering a 3-2 loss against Vizela six days later.

With 20 points from 20 games, Tondela are currently 13th in the Primeira Liga standings, level on points with Pacos de Ferreira.

Meanwhile, Benfica failed to return to winning ways last time out as they fell to a shock 2-1 defeat against Gil Vicente on home turf.

This followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of rivals Sporting Lisbon in last Saturday’s Taca da Liga final.

With 44 points from 20 games, Benfica are currently third in the table, below only Porto and Sporting Lisbon.

Tondela vs Benfica Head-To-Head

Benfica have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from their previous 13 encounters. Tondela have managed just one win, while the spoils have been shared once.

Tondela Form Guide: D-W-D-L-W

Benfica Form Guide: D-W-W-L-L

Tondela vs Benfica Team News

Tondela

The hosts remain without the services of Jota Goncalves, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Jota Goncalves

Suspended: None

Benfica

Rodrigo Pinho, Lucas Veríssimo, Haris Seferovic and Joao Mario are all nursing injuries and are out of contention for the Eagles.

Injured: Rodrigo Pinho, Lucas Veríssimo, Haris Seferovic, Joao Mario

Suspended: None

Tondela vs Benfica Predicted XI

Tondela Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Trigueira; Tiago Almeida, Eduardo Quaresma, Modibo Sagnan, Neto Borges; Iker Undabarrena, Pedro Augusto; Javier Avilés, Rafael Barbosa, Salvador Agra; Daniel dos Anjos

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Valentino Lazaro, Jan Vertonghen, André Almeida, Alejandro Grimaldo; Gilberto, Julian Weigl, Joao Mario, Pizzi; Roman Yaremchuk, Everton

Tondela vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica have suffered a slump in form in recent weeks and will be looking to find their feet. They have been utterly dominant against Tondela and we predict they will extend their fine run in this fixture and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Tondela 0-2 Benfica

Edited by Peter P