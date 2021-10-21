Tondela vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Tondela will welcome Porto to Estadio Joao Cardoso for a matchday nine fixture in the Primeira Liga on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory against Camacha in the Taca de Portugal last weekend. Salvador Agra stepped off the bench to score the winning goal in the eighth minute of injury time.

Porto secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AC Milan on home turf in the UEFA Champions League. Luis Diaz's goal 20 minutes into the second half helped the Dragons secure maximum points on Tuesday.

They will turn their attention to domestic action where they sit in second spot on 20 points, one point behind table-toppers Benfica. Tondela currently sit in 10th spot, having garnered nine points from eight games.

Tondela vs Porto Head-to-Head

Porto have 11 wins from their last 13 matches against Tondela, while one match ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April when goals from Toni Martinez and Mehdi Taremi saw Porto secure a 2-0 away victory.

The hosts have rebounded from a poor start to the campaign and have won three matches on the bounce in all competitions. Porto have also responded to their heavy defeat against Liverpool by winning three successive matches in all competitions.

Tondela form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Tondela vs Porto Team News

Tondela

Jota Goncalves is the only injury concern for the hosts.

Injury: Jota Goncalves

Suspension: None

Porto

Mehdi Taremi is suspended due to the red card he received against Pacos Ferreira. Furthermore, Tomas Esteves (ankle) and Wendell (knee) are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Tomas Esteves, Wendell

Suspension: Mehdi Taremi

Tondela vs Porto Predicted XI

Tondela Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Trigueira (GK); Neto Borges, Eduardo Quaresma, Modibo Sagnan, Tiago Almeida; Iker Undaberrana, Joao Pedro, Pedro Augusto; Renat Dadashov, Salvador Agra, Jhon Murillo

FC Porto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Joao Mario, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe; Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira; Otavio, Luis Diaz, Jesus Corona; Evanilson

Tondela vs Porto Prediction

Porto need maximum points to keep pace with Benfica and the visitors are likely to go all out in their search for victory.

Sergio Conceicao's men have been rampant this season and Tondela are no match for them. Barring an unlikely upset, the visitors should secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Tondela 0-3 Porto

Edited by Shardul Sant