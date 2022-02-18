Tondela vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Tondela and Sporting Braga will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 23 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Estoril in their previous league game last weekend. Arthur's late strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Sporting Braga fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League playoffs on Thursday. Sebastien Thill and Adama Traore scored in either half to help the Moldovan champions secure a first leg victory.

SC Braga @SCBragaOficial Uma noite difícil em Tiraspol...



Refletir e trabalhar para dar a volta aos acontecimentos em nossa casa.



Obrigado pelo 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗢 apoio dos nossos adeptos. Uma noite difícil em Tiraspol...Refletir e trabalhar para dar a volta aos acontecimentos em nossa casa. Obrigado pelo 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗢 apoio dos nossos adeptos. https://t.co/KVy6eUAu1Y

Braga will turn their attention to league action, where they currently sit in fourth spot on 41 points. Tondela are 14th, having garnered 20 points from 22 games, and are just one point above the dropzone.

Tondela vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head

Sporting Braga have 12 wins from their last 15 matches against Tondela. The home side were victorious on two occasions, while one match ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2021. Iuri Medeiros scored a brace to help Braga secure a 3-1 victory on home turf, with all four goals in the game coming in the final 10 minutes.

Tondela form guide: L-L-W-L-D

Sporting Braga form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Tondela vs Sporting Braga Team News

Tondela

Neto Borges has served his suspension for the double booking he received against Benfica and should be available for selection. Jota Goncalves is out with a knee injury, while Philip Tear is in self-isolation after contracting COVID-19.

Injury: Jota Goncalves

Unavailable: Philip Tear

Suspension: None

SC Braga @SCBragaOficial



Ontem foi dia de estreia na



#MadeInCidadeDesportiva Da Cidade Desportiva para o palco europeuOntem foi dia de estreia na #UEL para Falé e Roger Da Cidade Desportiva para o palco europeu ✨Ontem foi dia de estreia na #UEL para Falé e Roger 🙌💎 #MadeInCidadeDesportiva https://t.co/upg0Ncvz44

Sporting Braga

Andre Horta will miss the game due to suspension. Lucas Mineiro and Sequeira are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Lucas Mineiro, Sequeira

Suspension: Andre Horta

Tondela vs Sporting Braga Predicted XI

Tondela Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Triguiera (GK); Ricardo Alves, Jose Riol, Modibo Sagnan, Bebeto; Pedro Augusto, Iker Undabarrena, Tiago Dantas; Rafael Barbosa, Daniel Anjos, Salvador Agra

Braga Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus (GK); Bruno Rodrigues, Vitor Tormena, Paulo Oliveira; Fabiano Silva, Al Musrati, Andre Castro, Wenderson Galeno; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Abel Ruiz

Tondela vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Sporting Braga have little left to fight for domestically but a win would help them consolidate their spot for European qualification.

Tondela, by contrast, are still very much involved in a relegation fight and need a win to boost their chances of survival. However, the difference in quality between them and their visitors means anything other than a win for Braga is unexpected.

Prediction: Tondela 0-2 Sporting Braga

Edited by Manas Mitul