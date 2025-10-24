Tondela vs Sporting CP Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Tondela will host Sporting CP at the Estadio Joao Cardoso on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign. The hosts will be hoping to pull off an upset and get an unlikely result when they face the defending champions this weekend.

Tondela remain in second-to-last place following another disappointing performance in their 3-0 loss to Rio Ave just before the international break and will be keen to improve on what has been a poor start to the season. The newly-promoted side, who have only one league win from eight games played so far, earned a 5-1 win over lower division side Vila Real in the cup last time out but will be facing much tougher opposition this weekend.

Sporting, on the other hand, have dropped only two points this season, winning six of their opening seven games before picking up a point in their 1-1 draw with Sporting Braga in their last league outing.

The defending champions have since gotten impressive wins in the Taca de Portugal and the UEFA Champions League and will be confident to continue in the same vein this weekend as they look to close up the three-point gap behind league leaders Porto.

Tondela vs Sporting CP Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 16 previous occasions going into this weekend's game. Tondela have won two of those games, and three have ended in draws while Sporting have won the remaining 11.

The hosts are winless across the last six editions of this fixture and have failed to register a goal in four of those games.

The visitors have scored a remarkable 16 goals across the last six editions of this fixture.

Tondela have the worst offensive and third-worst defensive records in the Portuguese top flight, scoring only four goals and conceding 14 across eight games.

Sporting have the best offensive record in the division with 20 goals scored after eight games played.

Tondela vs Sporting CP Prediction

Auriverdes are heavy underdogs going into the weekend and will have a mountain to climb if they are to avoid defeat against the defending champions.

Leões have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions and will be confident of taking all three points here, given the gulf in quality between the two sides.

Prediction: Tondela 1-3 Sporting CP

Tondela vs Sporting CP Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Eight of the visitors’ last 10 games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

