Tondela vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

Tondela will host Sporting at the Estadio Joao Cardoso on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Taca da Liga campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in their league assignments this season and will hope they can find better luck in the cup competition this weekend. They were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Farense in their group opener back in September, falling behind in the opening 15 minutes of the game and squandering multiple chances to draw level.

Sporting, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong run of results in the Primeira Liga so far and will hope they can replicate a similar showing in the Taca da Liga this season. They beat Farense 4-2 in their last group game with Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres scoring a brilliant hat-trick to help secure maximum points.

The visitors sit atop the Group C standings with three points from an obtainable three and only need a point on Saturday to guarantee passage to the semifinals of the tournament.

Tondela vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Tondela and Sporting. The hosts have won just two of their previous matchups while the visitors have won nine times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a Primeira Liga clash back in April last year which the Lions won 3-1.

The visitors have won their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their 14 games in this fixture.

Tondela are the only side in the Taca da Liga this season yet to score any goals in the group stages.

Sporting are the highest-scoring side in Group C so far with a goal tally of four.

Tondela vs Sporting Prediction

Tondela are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning their four games prior. They have lost two of their last three home games and could struggle here.

Sporting, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games and lost just one of their last six. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Tondela 0-2 Sporting

Tondela vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)