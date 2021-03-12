Tondela vs Sporting prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Tondela entertain Sporting at the Estádio João Cardoso in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday.
Sporting are the runaway leaders in the league and are the only unbeaten side in the Portuguese top-flight. They returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Santa Clara last time around.
Tondela have three losses and two wins in their last five fixtures and are currently in 10th place. They suffered a 3-0 loss against Portimonense in their previous outing.
Tondela vs Sporting Head-to-Head
The two sides have squared off 11 times across all competitions so far. Sporting have been the dominant side in the fixture and have recorded six wins so far.
The hosts have two wins to their name and three games have ended in stalemates. These sides last met in the league earlier this season at the José Alvalade Stadium. Leões recorded a 4-0 win in that fixture.
Tondela form guide in the Portuguese Primeira Liga: L-W-L-W-L
Sporting form guide in the Portuguese Primeira Liga: W-D-W-W-W
Tondela vs Sporting Team News
Tondela
Defender Jota Goncalves is the only injury concern at the moment. Tondela are expected to make a few changes to the starting XI that suffered a 3-0 loss at Portimonense.
Injuries: Jota Goncalves
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Sporting
Rúben Amorim will be without the services of striker Paulinho, who has been ruled out on account of a thigh injury.
Pedro Porro resumed training after missing their last game against Santa Clara and is in contention to make an appearance against the Gold and Greens.
Injuries: Paulinho
Doubtful: Pedro Porro
Suspensions: None
Tondela vs Sporting Predicted XI
Tondela Predicted XI (4-4-3): Babacar Niasse; Filipe Ferreira, Enzo Suarez, Yohan Tavarez, Tiago Almeida; Pedro Augusto, Jaume Grau, Joao Pedro, Jhon Murillo, Mario Gonzalez, Salvador Agra
Sporting Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan; Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes, Joao Mario, João Palhinha; Nuno Santos, Pedro Goncalves; Tiago Tomas
Tondela vs Sporting Prediction
Sporting have been absolutely dominant in the Primeira Liga this season. They have dropped points just four times this campaign. They have scored 44 times and conceded just 11 goals in 22 games.
While Tondela have managed to stay in the top 10, they will struggle against Sporting. We expect a comfortable win for the visitors.
Prediction: Tondela 0-2 Sporting