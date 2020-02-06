Toni Kroos hints he might not renew Real Madrid contract

Real Madrid CF v Sevilla FC - La Liga

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has admitted that he may not renew his current deal with the Spanish club which expires in 2023. The German midfielder even hinted that he may even retire from the game as he does not see himself playing into his late 30's.

Kroos, 30, has been one of the best midfield players of this generation and has won 25 major trophies which include a World Cup, four Champions League titles, three Bundesliga crowns and a La Liga triumph.

While Kross admitted that winning trophies is like an addiction to him but he definitely has no plans of putting his body to the grind and will seriously consider retirement once his current Real Madrid contract comes to an end in 2023.

The former Bayern Munich man was speaking with Sportschau Club where he said:

'I'm definitely not a player who plays until 38. At 29, I extended for four years and the idea was to stay until the end. And in my head it was also my last contract.

'I still have a three-and-a-half year contract until the summer 2023. Then I will be 33. That's a good age to start thinking about what I want without having a contract that runs for four years.

'It won't be long then until the end of my career.'

Toni Kroos had joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich back in the summer of 2014 and has gone on to become one of the most important players for Los Blancos.

The German has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent seasons but he wants to see out his current deal at Santiago Bernabeu and is not thinking about joining any other club in the near future.