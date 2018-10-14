Toni Kroos displays resentment at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos is currently on duty with Germany and is hoping to get a handful of good results in their two matches of the UEFA Nations League in the coming week. His club form has not been something to be proud of after, Real Madrid have gone without finding the back of the net for four straight matches.

Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's going on in Madrid?

It is their worst run in front of goal in over a decade, going through a footballing time of 500 minutes without a goal. They are also winless in four straight matches and have been on the losing end of three of them, conceding five goals in the process. However, Toni Kroos has rubbished claims of a crisis and is sure that the team will bounce back.

“It is a challenge to reverse this situation. There have always been phases like that, I do not care." Under Julen Lopetegui’s system, the former Bayern Munich midfielder has been passing brilliantly but has also been asked to occupy the role of a defensive midfielder on several occasions.

Kroos isn't happy with his positioning!

Toni Kroos is clearly not a fan of falling back regularly and insists that it is not his job to manage the defensive bit of things regularly. He also was hoping that he is not vested with defensive duties by Joachim Low in the international outings that Die Mannschaft will have in the coming days.

“I like to play there, but I'm not Casemiro. Josh Kimmich has played really well. Sometimes with Germany, it's a good model for the future, we could use it habitually."

Do Germany need a new boss?

Korea Republic v Germany: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Kroos also jokingly backed Joachim Low’s Germany job after the coach was criticized by former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack after their dismal run in the World Cup.

Kroos joked: "He thinks there should be a change, maybe it's because he wants the job. there will always be different opinions, some people think you should retire after a great success and another who believes that the best time is after a big flop. If he questions himself, the coach can find new stimuli, and Löw has done it, I am convinced that we can do it again."

Personal take

As far as comments about playing under Germany are concerned, Kroos seems to be really happy working with Joachim Low and playing in an advanced role. However, the fact that he took a dig at Lopetegui could be a sign that most of Real Madrid’s players are slowly turning against a coach who has been abysmal in recent weeks.