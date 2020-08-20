Toni Kroos reveals Real Madrid squad's reaction to Bayern Munich 8-2 Barcelona

Real Madrid and Barcelona have a heated rivalry and El Clasico is easily one of the most-watched football matches every year. When one club fails, it brings joy to the fans of the other side.

Players are no different and it is not a surprise that Toni Kroos has revealed that the Madrid squad were happy with the result of the match. He said:

You shouldn’t show everything. But you can imagine that there was no grief. There was already one or two (messages with) malicious joy in it.

"I think tonight [Barcelona 2-8 Bayern] showed that we have a lot of problems in the team."



Yikes. 😬 pic.twitter.com/fUR0apmzmc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 15, 2020

This is not the first time Real Madrid players have celebrated a Barcelona loss. He admitted that the Real Madrid squad celebrated when the Catalan side blew their 4-1 aggregate advantage over AS Roma a couple of seasons back.

What next for Barcelona?

While Real Madrid are celebrating the humiliating loss of Barcelona to Bayern Munich, the Catalan side are looking to get things set for their future. Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that they are planning a squad renewal.

He has named Messi, Ter Stegen, Lenglet, Semedo, De Jong, Griezmann, and Dembele as the only players who are untrasnferable. Batromeu has basically put the whole of the other squad on sale and has open the doors for other clubs to come in a bid for the players.

Advertisement

Messi is untouchable and non-transferable. He knows it, we all know it. But there are various non-transferrable players like Ter Stegen, Lenglet, Semedo, De Jong, Griezmann, Dembele. They are players who we count on a lot and who have come to spend many years at Barça.

I don’t to speak ill of anyone, I want to elevate the figure of these players, who have made the best club in the world. We have been winning trophies non-stop for 12 years.

Now is the moment to start to say goodbye, with all the honours, to some of those players. The renewal of the squad will be as wide ranging as necessary so that the sporting project is a success.

Luis Suarez has already been linked with a move to Ajax as Marc Overmars is keen on getting him back to the Dutch club.