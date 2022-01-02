“Too many egos at the club” – Manchester United players told to ‘look in the mirror’ after underperforming

Former Leeds and QPR goalkeeper Paddy Kenny have claimed that Manchester United have not played as a team so far this season.

Bruno Fernandes was recently reported to be at loggerheads with returning hero Cristiano Ronaldo and the club find themselves languishing at 7th despite being unbeaten under Ralf Rangnick. Manchester United were 3-1 winners against Burnley after their draw against Newcastle United and have been criticized for their performances.

Paddy Kenny believes there is more than enough quality in the United squad and was especially critical of the performance against Newcastle:

“I think the players are good enough but something isn’t right. There are too many egos at the club. I don’t see anything like the old Man United the people who are currently there. They seem to be individuals rather than a team. It was an embarrassing performance against Newcastle. They were lucky to get a draw and we’re talking about a team who have only won once all season.”

Paddy also claimed that multiple players need to look themselves in the mirror and have simply not been good enough:

The players need to look in the mirror. They haven’t been good enough for a while now. The players aren’t befitting of one of the biggest clubs in the world. It needs to change.

Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with progress at Manchester United as several players still need to improve

Cristiano Ronaldo himself was reported to be unhappy with the progress the team has made under the new manager. While there have been multiple signs of improvement, especially with respect to the tactical changes that Ralf Rangnick has brought in, several stars have continued to under perform in recent weeks.

Luke Shaw produced his best game in a long while against Burnley but is in danger of being replaced permanently by Alex Telles. Club captain Harry Maguire has looked shaky too often and fans have already called for the captaincy to be handed over to someone else. Diego Dalot is nowhere near world-class, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s approach is not well-suited for Rangnick’s tactics.

In midfield, Manchester United need to sort out the futures of Donny Van De Beek and Paul Pogba and have in Scott McTominay and Fred two holding midfielders apparently incapable of playing in a double pivot. Marcus Rashford has been in poor form all season, while Mason Greenwood has also not been at his fluent best in recent weeks.

Both Greenwood and Jadon Sancho looked sharp against Burnley and fans will be hoping that the improvement continues. However, Manchester United have too many underperforming players and look set to lose both Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani in January.

Needless to say, while there have been signs of improvement, several players will be hoping to regain form and help the team achieve a consistent winning run in the coming weeks.

